Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $224.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

