Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.6% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on OXY
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Walgreens Stock Rally: 4 Reasons WBA Could Be a Strong Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bank of America Sees Gold as the Last Safe Haven: Top 3 Picks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.