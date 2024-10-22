Jade Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.6% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

