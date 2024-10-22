Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

