Kaye Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Kaye Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 938,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $888.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

