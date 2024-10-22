Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 173 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 383.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

