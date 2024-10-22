Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $261.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.16.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,137. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.44. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

