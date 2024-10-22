McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 14113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.91 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

