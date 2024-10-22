McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 14113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.
McCoy Global Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.
McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.91 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.3003901 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McCoy Global Announces Dividend
McCoy Global Company Profile
McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McCoy Global
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.