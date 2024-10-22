SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 1280888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

