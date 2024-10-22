Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 58 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 116,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.91. 1,050,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $403.60. The company has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

