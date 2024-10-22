Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.51. 4,248,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.