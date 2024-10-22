Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 350402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.11 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.