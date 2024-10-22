Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.18 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.13), with a volume of 350185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of £15.42 million, a PE ratio of -482.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.48.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

