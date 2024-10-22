My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.10. 235,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.