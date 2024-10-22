My Personal CFO LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

My Personal CFO LLC cut its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 1.5% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,572,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,468,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 201,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,548.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 257,229 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.