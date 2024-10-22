My Personal CFO LLC Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 6.7% of My Personal CFO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.61. 86,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,040. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $97.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

