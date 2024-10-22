Signaturefd LLC Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $11,013,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,292. The firm has a market cap of $484.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

