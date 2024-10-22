Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.77.

NYSE:UHS opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.34. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

