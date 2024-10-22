Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
