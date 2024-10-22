Steem Price Tops $0.18 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $84.88 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,324.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00530630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00103556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00027274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00071334 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 474,419,241 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.