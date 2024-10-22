Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $5.51 on Tuesday, reaching $527.41. 17,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,028. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -199.02, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.