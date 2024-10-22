U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
VZLA remained flat at $2.29 during trading on Tuesday. 176,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,455. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $623.13 million, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. CIBC raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Gitlab’s Future Looks Bright – Here’s Why It’s Just the Beginning
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 2 Auto Stocks Are Profiting as Used Cars and Parts Thrive
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.