U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

VZLA remained flat at $2.29 during trading on Tuesday. 176,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,455. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $623.13 million, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. CIBC raised their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.