Kaye Capital Management Purchases 7,665 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 745.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,787 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 439,570 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,771,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,824,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

