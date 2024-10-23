ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29,822.47

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $29,822.47 and $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,772.70 or 0.99847823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007555 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00065004 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

