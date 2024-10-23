Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.75-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.750-21.000 EPS.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded up $13.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.74. The company had a trading volume of 445,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,879. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $627.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $590.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.73.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennox International

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,549.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.