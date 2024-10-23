JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 709,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

