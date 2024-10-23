Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 485 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.
NOBL stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.17. 416,833 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
