Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,089,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,832 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

