Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.89 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

VLRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 220,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.