TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in TopBuild by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $380.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,046. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.29 and its 200 day moving average is $402.97. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

View Our Latest Report on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.