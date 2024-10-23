Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 4,514 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,097 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,872,000 after buying an additional 550,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,283,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,676,000 after buying an additional 537,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $224.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.53. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.07.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

