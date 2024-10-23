Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,707 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,567,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 272,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HEZU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,144. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $429.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

