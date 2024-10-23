Coston McIsaac & Partners Sells 318 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coston McIsaac & Partners cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 945,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,799. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

