Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76. The company has a market capitalization of $482.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

