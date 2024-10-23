Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

