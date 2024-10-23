IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.40 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($195.27).
Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($195.27).
IntegraFin Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:IHP traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.87). 429,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.18. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 395 ($5.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,359.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on IHP
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.