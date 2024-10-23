IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £150.40 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($195.27).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($195.27).

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:IHP traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.87). 429,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.18. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 395 ($5.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,359.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.19) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IHP

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.