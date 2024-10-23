JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 350,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 981,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,134. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

