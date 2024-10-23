Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 535 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,235,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,901,037. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

