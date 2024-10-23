Comparing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $507.19 million 6.99 $265.70 million $1.02 16.59 Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 8 2 0 2.20 Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $97.18, suggesting a potential upside of 474.34%. Given SITE Centers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 91.77% 23.05% 11.48% Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SITE Centers beats Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

