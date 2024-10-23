Ryder System (R) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

R opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $154.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

