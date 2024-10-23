KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

KLA stock opened at $670.08 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $766.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

