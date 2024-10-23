Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.83 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $156.76 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for about $26.73 or 0.00040018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,865,396 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,659,259.99722139. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.3076931 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1118 active market(s) with $33,690,597.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

