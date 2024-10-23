Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 1101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.



Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

