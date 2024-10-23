Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,820,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 23,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65.
