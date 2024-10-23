Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

