Private Advisor Group LLC Has $97.10 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,765 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $97,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

