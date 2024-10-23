Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $606.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $610.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

