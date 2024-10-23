Sen. John Boozman Unloads Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 193,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,435. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.