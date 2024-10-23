Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 232,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

