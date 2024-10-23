Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 232,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $218.38.
Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing
About Simpson Manufacturing
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simpson Manufacturing
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.