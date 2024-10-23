USD Coin Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.36 billion and $7.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00244273 BTC.

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,366,056,527 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully reserved stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, ensuring price stability through a reserve backed by cash and short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments. These reserves are held by regulated financial institutions like The Bank of New York Mellon and managed by BlackRock via the Circle Reserve Fund. Circle, which independently manages USDC after its initial development with Coinbase under the CENTRE Consortium, ensures transparency through monthly audits by Deloitte. USDC operates on 16 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, offering wide liquidity and accessibility. It is used in cross-border payments, DeFi, and as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility. It provides a stable alternative for remittances and exposure to the U.S. dollar for non-U.S. investors. USDC maintains its 1:1 peg by minting and burning tokens based on USD deposits and redemptions, offering secure and regulated digital dollar transactions.”

