Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $710-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.46 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.970 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $124.43. 2,816,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,827. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

